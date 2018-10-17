Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Still no timetable
Jernigan (lower back) will not return to practice this week when first eligible, but Eagles coach Doug Peterson believes he could still play this season, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
"We're hopeful and optimistic, but at the same time, we want to make sure that he's (Jernigan) healthy," said Peterson. Jernigan would be eligible to retake the field this week against the Panthers if healthy, but he has yet to receive an official timetable, suggesting that he may not be close to retaking the field.
More News
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Making progress, no timetable•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Placed on reserve/NFI list•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Unlikely to return before Week 1•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Will continue recovery through camp•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Facing 4-to-6-month recovery timetable•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Undergoes surgery for herniated disc•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...