Jernigan (lower back) will not return to practice this week when first eligible, but Eagles coach Doug Peterson believes he could still play this season, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

"We're hopeful and optimistic, but at the same time, we want to make sure that he's (Jernigan) healthy," said Peterson. Jernigan would be eligible to retake the field this week against the Panthers if healthy, but he has yet to receive an official timetable, suggesting that he may not be close to retaking the field.