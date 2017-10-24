Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Still nursing ankle injury
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Jernigan was bothered by his lingering ankle injury during Monday's 34-24 win over the Redskins, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While Jernigan wasn't forced to exit the contest early due to injury, he played a season-low 17 defensive snaps in the victory, according to Berman. The Eagles rotated in a number of defensive tackles as a result, but once Jernigan heals up, he should see north of 40 snaps in most contests. He'll face a quick turnaround this week with the Eagles set to take on the 49ers on Sunday.
