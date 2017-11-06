Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Suffers ankle injury
Jernigan suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Broncos, but he is expected to return to practice following the Eagles' bye week, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jernigan could have returned to Sunday's game if the Eagles weren't already holding a comfortable lead, so the defensive tackle should be good to go when the team resumes practicing next week.
