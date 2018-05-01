Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Undergoes surgery for herniated disc
Jernigan recently underwent surgery for a herniated disc and is expected to miss spring workouts, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
After three years in Baltimore, Jernigan spent last season in Philadelphia, finishing the 2018 campaign with 33 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. However, he's since been dealing with a herniated disc, which resulted in a recent surgery. While it will keep Jernigan out for spring workouts, there doesn't appear to be a huge concern over his availability for training camp, so look for him to make a full recovery by that point. Until he's back in the fold, recent acquisition Haloti Ngata should help fill in next to Fletcher Cox.
