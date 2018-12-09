Jernigan (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism earlier this week that Jernigan would be ready to return from a one-game absence, but the defensive tackle was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday. The lack of activity will likely prompt the team to err on the side of caution and hold Jernigan out for another contest, paving the way Haloti Ngata to start alongside Fletcher Cox at defensive tackle.