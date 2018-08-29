Jernigan (lower back) is not expected to be ready for the start of the season, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It was previously thought that Jernigan would be able to return from the Non-Football Injury list before the regular-season opener but that no longer appears to be the case. It now seems like Jernigan's best bet for taking to the field will come in October. Without Jernigan, the Eagles could rely on Haloti Ngata to fill the temporary void.