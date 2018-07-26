Jernigan (lower back) was placed on the non-football injury list Thursday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Jernigan is still recovering from early-May back surgery to repair a herniated disc. He was initially given a 4-to-6 month timeline for recovery, which would cut it close to Week 1 as a best case scenario and keep him sidelined through October in the worst case. Philly appears confident in his recovery, however, since Haloti Ngata (biceps) was the only defensive tackle brought in during free agency. Jernigan is expected to start alongside Fletcher Cox once he's healthy.