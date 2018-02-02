Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Will likely be ready for Super Bowl
According to head coach Doug Pederson, Jernigan (illness) should be ready for the Super Bowl, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "Because of the position and he's one of our veteran guys, I do feel comfortable that he'll be ready," Pederson told reporters Thursday.
Jernigan has been feeling under the weather as of late but it seems unlikely that the illness will force him to sit out of Sunday's Super Bowl. Look for more updates on his status to come as kickoff approaches. Jernigan has played a pivotal role on the Eagles' defensive line in his first season with Philadelphia, averaging slightly below 33 defensive snaps per game during the regular season.
