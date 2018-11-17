Jernigan (lower back) wasn't activated off injured reserve before Saturday's transaction deadline and won't play Week 11, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles had until 4 p.m. EST to activate Jernigan for Sunday's game against the Saints, so he'll have to wait another week to make his season debut. Coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism about the 26-year-old's chances to play while he also worked with the No. 1 defense at practice this week, James Palmer of NFL Network reports, so he appears on the cusp of his return.

