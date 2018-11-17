Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Won't return Week 11
Jernigan (lower back) wasn't activated off injured reserve before Saturday's transaction deadline and won't play Week 11, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles had until 4 p.m. EST to activate Jernigan for Sunday's game against the Saints, so he'll have to wait another week to make his season debut. Coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism about the 26-year-old's chances to play while he also worked with the No. 1 defense at practice this week, James Palmer of NFL Network reports, so he appears on the cusp of his return.
