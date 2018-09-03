Eagles' Toby Weathersby: Reverts to IR
Weathersby (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Sunday.
Weathersby was originally waived-injured by the Eagles on Saturday, but the undrafted offensive lineman went unclaimed.
