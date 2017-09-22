Eagles' Torrey Smith: Added to injury report with illness

Smith was added to Friday's injury report with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While it would be better if Smith had gotten sick earlier in the week, he should still have enough time to recover for Sunday's game. The Giants may be without top cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle), who likely will spend most of his time covering Alshon Jeffery if he's able to play. Assuming his own health checks out, it's as good of a week as any for Smith to sneak behind the defense for one of the long gains on which he's always made his living. He's accounted for just 13 percent of the Eagles' targets through two weeks.