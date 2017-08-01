Eagles' Torrey Smith: Bothered by back spasms
Smith is dealing with back spasms and won't practice Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith was bothered by back spasms at one point in 2015, but he doesn't have a particularly notable history of similar injuries. He'll likely return to practice in a matter of days, but his absence does give players like Nelson Agholor and Marcus Johnson a chance to prove they're worthy of mixing in with the first-team offense once the regular season begins. While expected to start alongside Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), the 28-year-old Smith could face serious competition for snaps and targets in a revamped receiving corps.
