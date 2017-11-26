Eagles' Torrey Smith: Catches four passes
Smith caught four of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears.
Smith seems to have moved beyond the drops which led to early-season talk of a demotion from the starting lineup, but he's still only the No. 4 pass-game option in a balanced offense that also features a three-headed monster at running back. The 28-year-old speedster has drawn more than five targets just once all season, averaging 2.0 catches for 25.4 yards on 3.5 targets per game. He'll face an injury-marred Seattle secondary on the road in Week 13.
