Eagles' Torrey Smith: Catches just one pass in opener

Smith had one reception for thirty yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Washington.

Such is the life of a deep threat like Smith. He will largely be a boom-or-bust receiver each week depending on whether he and Carson Wentz are able to connect on a long route or two. While Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, and Nelson Agholor each saw at least seven targets, it is noteworthy that even though Smith's target share was minimal, the two misses were both downfield attempts.