Eagles' Torrey Smith: Catches just one pass in opener
Smith had one reception for thirty yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Washington.
Such is the life of a deep threat like Smith. He will largely be a boom-or-bust receiver each week depending on whether he and Carson Wentz are able to connect on a long route or two. While Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, and Nelson Agholor each saw at least seven targets, it is noteworthy that even though Smith's target share was minimal, the two misses were both downfield attempts.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...