Eagles' Torrey Smith: Crashes back to Earth Sunday
Smith caught two of three pass attempts for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.
After seeing his rapport build with Carson Wentz over the last several weeks, Smith's role was drastically reduced with Nick Foles under center, although the seven-year vet did edge Nelson Agholor in snaps 51-49. The 28-year-old also managed to draw a pass interference on a deep ball that set up the Eagles' first touchdown of the day two plays later. It will be tough to count on him in a tough matchup against Oakland in Week 16.
