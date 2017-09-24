Eagles' Torrey Smith: Expected to play through illness
Smith (illness) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Smith was added to the injury report Friday because of the illness, and while he is officially listed as questionable, it's apparently not serious enough to hold him out.
