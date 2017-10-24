Eagles' Torrey Smith: Fails to factor in Monday
Smith was held without a catch and was targeted just once in Monday night's win over Washington.
Smith's only target was a third-and-long that was overthrown and intercepted in the second quarter. He has seen fewer and fewer targets as the season has progressed from a high of eight in Week 2 to a low of one Monday night. The seven-year veteran saw 41 snaps, six fewer than Nelson Agholor. Certainly, this isn't the year Smith or the Eagles envisioned when he signed with Philadelphia prior to the season. One wonders if rookie Mack Hollins will be next to pass the 28-year-old on the depth chart.
