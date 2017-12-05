Eagles' Torrey Smith: Has most catches of season Sunday night
Smith caught five of seven pass attempts for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Seattle.
It was the most receptions Smith has had all year and the most targets he's seen since Week 2, yet it was still a disappointing result. While the 28-year-old has seen 12 of his 27 targets this season over his last three contests, he has not exceeded 30 yards receiving since Week 5. Zach Ertz's concussion may mean extra work for Smith Week 14, but the Maryland product is nowhere near a reliable fantasy option as most leagues head to the playoffs.
