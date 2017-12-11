Smith caught six of 11 targets for 100 yards in Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams.

Smith tied for the team lead in targets and led the way in receiving yardage, thanks in large part to a 46-yard gain to set up a field goal before halftime. He set season highs in every major category in this one, reaching 100 receiving yards for the first time since Week 2 of the 2015 campaign. Though Smith's involvement has trended upward of late, it remains to be seen how his fantasy stock would be impacted if Carson Wentz (knee) is forced to miss time.