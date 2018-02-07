Smith hauled in five of nine pass attempts for 49 yards in Sunday's 41-33 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

He tied Zach Ertz for second on the team in targets, after Nelson Agholor's 11. It marked the third straight game the seven-year veteran had seen increased targets from Nick Foles. For Smith, an up-and-down season ends on a high note, as he had also been seeing an uptick in targets when Carson Wentz went down in Week 14 before having to re-establish his rapport with Foles. The 29-year-old finished the regular season with just 430 yards and two touchdowns and only one game of over 70 yards receiving. A rebound in 2018 is unlikely as the Eagles' receiving corps will remain crowded, with Nelson Agholor and Mack Hollins likely to take even more work away from Smith.