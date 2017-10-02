Eagles' Torrey Smith: Not losing spot in offense.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he wants Smith to work through his struggles while staying involved in the offense, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith has been unable to take advantage of his impressive deep speed, limited by drops through his first four games with the Eagles. He has 10 catches for 134 yards on 19 targets, but he'd likely be over 200 yards if not for a few ugly drops. The Eagles won't be able to tolerate it all season, but they apparently aren't quite ready to demote Smith, as his ability to get open has at least been encouraging. He could see some extra targets Week 5 against the Cardinals, as Patrick Peterson figures to shadow Alshon Jeffery while Nelson Agholor and Tyrann Mathieu square off in the slot.
