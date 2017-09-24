Play

Eagles' Torrey Smith: Playing in Week 3

Smith (illness) is listed as active Sunday against the Giants, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Entering the weekend with an illness, Smith was handed a questionable designation, but it won't stop him from at least suiting up in Week 3. On the season, he's so far reeled off three catches of 20-plus yards on his way to 19.2 YPC.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories