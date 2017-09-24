Eagles' Torrey Smith: Playing in Week 3
Smith (illness) is listed as active Sunday against the Giants, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Entering the weekend with an illness, Smith was handed a questionable designation, but it won't stop him from at least suiting up in Week 3. On the season, he's so far reeled off three catches of 20-plus yards on his way to 19.2 YPC.
More News
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Expected to play through illness•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Added to injury report with illness•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Gets more attention in Week 2•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Catches just one pass in opener•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Scores from distance•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Returns to practice•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...