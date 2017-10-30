Eagles' Torrey Smith: Plays only 32 snaps

Smith played a season-low 32 snaps in Sunday's 33-10 win over the 49ers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smith finished with zero catches and one target for a second straight game, essentially serving as nothing more than a downfield decoy. He lost snaps to Marcus Johnson and Mack Hollins, but Smith did at least contribute by drawing a big pass interference penalty. His fortunes are unlikely to change much in Week 9 against the Broncos.