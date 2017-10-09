Eagles' Torrey Smith: Scores first touchdown of season
Smith caught three of four targets for 70 yards and a TD in Sunday's defeat of the Cardinals.
He also lost three yards on his lone rushing attempt. It was Smith's biggest game of the season thus far as he finally connected on one of the long bombs he is dependent on for fantasy relevance. Still, the 28-year-old is struggling to attract targets in a crowded Eagles receiving corps and has no more than five in any game this season. Unless Zach Ertz or Alshon Jeffery get hurt, expect more of the same from Smith for the time being.
