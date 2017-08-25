Eagles' Torrey Smith: Scores from distance
Smith hauled in his only target for a 50-yard touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against Miami.
Smith made the most of his first target of the preseason, though the long touchdown mostly appeared to be the product of a mix up in Miami's secondary. His usage this preseason portends his likely regular-season role, with Smith setting up as a low-volume deep threat while Carson Wentz primarily hones in on Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz.
