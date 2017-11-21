Eagles' Torrey Smith: Scores second touchdown of season

Smith caught three of four pass attempts for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

The touchdown came from 11 yards out and put the Eagles up by two scores. Smith's yardage and target totals represent his highest since Week 5. However, the 28-year-old still saw fewer snaps than Nelson Agholor and is difficult to depend on for production week-to-week, especially if he can't string together a few good games in a row. He'll look to rebound against Chicago in Week 12.