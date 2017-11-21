Eagles' Torrey Smith: Scores second touchdown of season
Smith caught three of four pass attempts for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
The touchdown came from 11 yards out and put the Eagles up by two scores. Smith's yardage and target totals represent his highest since Week 5. However, the 28-year-old still saw fewer snaps than Nelson Agholor and is difficult to depend on for production week-to-week, especially if he can't string together a few good games in a row. He'll look to rebound against Chicago in Week 12.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.