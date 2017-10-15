Eagles' Torrey Smith: Sees just two targets Thursday
Smith caught one of two targets for six yards in Thursday's win over the Panthers.
He made his catch on the second play of the game, was targeted once early in the second quarter, and then wasn't heard from again. What's even more disturbing for Smith's owners is he was out-snapped by Nelson Agholor 48-35, after seeing five fewer snaps in Week 5. The 28-year-old receiver has been ineffective thus far this season, and even though Coach Doug Pederson recently said that Smith still had a role in the Eagles' offense, this usage indicates otherwise. He cannot be relied on in fantasy except as a deep-league desperation play.
More News
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Scores first touchdown of season•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Not losing spot in offense•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Held to one catch•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Underwhelms again in Week 3•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Playing in Week 3•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Expected to play through illness•
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...