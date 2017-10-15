Eagles' Torrey Smith: Sees just two targets Thursday

Smith caught one of two targets for six yards in Thursday's win over the Panthers.

He made his catch on the second play of the game, was targeted once early in the second quarter, and then wasn't heard from again. What's even more disturbing for Smith's owners is he was out-snapped by Nelson Agholor 48-35, after seeing five fewer snaps in Week 5. The 28-year-old receiver has been ineffective thus far this season, and even though Coach Doug Pederson recently said that Smith still had a role in the Eagles' offense, this usage indicates otherwise. He cannot be relied on in fantasy except as a deep-league desperation play.