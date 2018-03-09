Eagles' Torrey Smith: Sent to Carolina
The Eagles dealt Smith to the Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Eagles are well over the salary cap in advance of the new league year, so this transaction is no surprise. Getting compensation in the form of a young defensive back is merely icing on the cake. On the Panthers' side of the equation, Smith will slot in as one of Cam Newton's top targets, pending moves made in free agency and the draft. In seven seasons as a pro, Smith has averaged 16.4 YPC, but that number has fallen to 12.4 YPC the past two years.
