Eagles' Torrey Smith: Underwhelms again in Week 3

Smith caught four of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

Smith was once again a distant third in targets behind Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery and still hasn't connected for one of the long bombs that have always been key to the seven-year veteran's fantasy relevance. While he remains a boom-or-bust wide receiver, the bet has to be on the "bust" side each week until he shows more of a rapport with his quarterback or one of the Eagles' primary pass catchers gets hurt.