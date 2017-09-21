Play

Elston was claimed off waivers by the Eagles on Wednesday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles claimed Elston just a day after he was waived by the Bills. The 23-year-old only played special teams' snaps in the Bills first two games. He figures to do the same in Philadelphia, as well as provide safety depth when needed.

