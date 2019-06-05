Eagles' Trae Elston: Signs with Philadelphia
Elston inked an undisclosed contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.
Elston wasn't on a roster in the 2018 season, but found a home with the Eagles in hopes of making the roster in 2019. The 25-year-old spent time with both the Eagles and Bills in 2017, making 19 tackles (10 solo) and one interception in 14 games.
