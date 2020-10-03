Fulgham moved from the Eagles' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
The Eagles are in the midst of an injury crisis at wide receiver, with Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Jalen Reagor (thumb) all out and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) doubtful. Fulgham's zero career catches don't necessarily set him up to play a large role Sunday against San Francisco, though that doesn't place him far behind Greg Ward (42 catches), Deontay Burnett (15 catches) or John Hightower (three catches).