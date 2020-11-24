Fulgham caught just one of his seven targets for eight yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns.

Fulgham led the Eagles in targets but unfortunately was held to just one catch and eight yards for the second-straight game. While the 25-year-old hasn't lost his quarterback's attention, the pair have been out of sync lately and most of the rest of the Eagles' pass catchers are healthy again, giving Carson Wentz plenty of options. Nevertheless, they'll hope to get back on track against a Seattle defense giving up almost 50 more yards per game to wide receivers than any other team in the league.