Fulgham had six receptions (seven targets) for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Cowboys.

Fulgham continued his recent run of being Carson Wentz's favorite outside target, leading all Philadelphia wideouts in receptions, yards and targets for the third week in a row. The 2019 sixth-round pick capped off a strong night with a beautiful fade route that allowed him to stay a step ahead of his defender and corral a well-placed Wentz pass for what ended up being the deciding score Sunday. Fulgham should get another opportunity to shine against the Giants following the team's upcoming bye week after DeSean Jackson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve,