Fulgham had two catches (three targets) for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 win over the 49ers.

Fulgham was signed off the practice squad this week with the Eagles down several wideouts. The 25-year-old made a strong first impression with his new club by hauling in a 42-yard touchdown reception that helped seal Philly's first win of the season. Fulgham entered the contest with zero receptions to his name, but the Eagles' current wideout corps has very little experience as well, so there could be an opportunity to seize if the team's top three wide receivers remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.