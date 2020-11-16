Fulgham caught just one of his five targets for eight yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Giants.

It was a shocking end to a streak of four-straight games of at least 73 yards and touchdowns in four of his last five. The 25-year-old had also seen at least double-digit targets in three of his last four, but Carson Wentz spread the ball around. With Philadelphia's receiving corps now mostly healthy, Fulgham could face a continued reduction in targets going forward.