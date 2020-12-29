Fulgham caught two of his three targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Fulgham has seen his playing time drop precipitously from 65 snaps in Week 11 to no more than 26 in any of the past four games. Accordingly, his production has dropped, and he hasn't topped two catches or 30 yards since the Eagles' bye.
More News
-
Eagles' Travis Fulgham: Posts best second-half performance•
-
Eagles' Travis Fulgham: Plays only 11 snaps•
-
Eagles' Travis Fulgham: No catches in loss•
-
Eagles' Travis Fulgham: Slump continues Monday night•
-
Eagles' Travis Fulgham: Just one catch in loss•
-
Eagles' Travis Fulgham: Makes just one catch in loss•