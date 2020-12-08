Fulgham did not catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay.
Fulgham didn't see a target until the fourth quarter and has now gone four-straight games with two or fewer catches and 16 or fewer yards. With the offense struggling and most offensive weapons healthy, this looks like the new normal for the 25-year-old.
