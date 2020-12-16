Fulgham wasn't targeted during Sunday's win over the Saints.
It's the first time all season the 25-year-old didn't receive a target as he played a season-low 11 offensive snaps. Fulgham has clearly fallen out of favor in the passing game, with Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Alshon Jeffery and Quez Watkins ahead of him on the depth chart.
