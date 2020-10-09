Fulgham is one of four healthy wide receivers on the Eagles' roster ahead of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Jeff Skervsky of 6 ABC Philadelphia reports.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is returning from a chest injury after missing one game, while DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) will be out for another week. Fulgham and John Hightower were the starters in last week's 25-20 win over San Francisco, though it was slot man Greg Ward who led the team in targets for a second straight game. Fulgham made a splash with his go-ahead, 42-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, but he only saw three targets on the night and got less playing time (60 percent snap share) than both Hightower and Ward. Between Arcega-Whiteside's return and the difficult matchup, Fulgham is little more than a desperation option for Week 5 fantasy lineups.