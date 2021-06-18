Fulgham seems to have an inside track to three-wide snaps come training camp, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

It was Greg Ward who saw work in three-wide sets during the offseason program, but Fulgham is expected to be featured in those sets when training camp begins. That would likely result in either Smith or Reagor rotating into the slot while Fulgham sticks to an outside spot. That provides a glimmer of hope that the third-year wideout could retain some of his target share from last season, though he will likely lose some snaps barring injury to one of the top two at the position. However, he will still have to fend off challenges from a number of other wideouts in camp to retain the role.