Fulgham corralled both of his targets for 30 yards, recovering a fumble during Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Cardinals,

In his first five appearances of the year between Weeks 4 and 8, Fulgham accumulated 29 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns. With the deterioration of the Eagles' offense over the second half of the season, as exemplified by four consecutive outings of 17 points or fewer Weeks 10 through 13, Fulgham saw his production go off a cliff. The Old Dominion standout managed only one performance of more than 10 receiving yards over his preceding five appearances entering Week 15, but with Jalen Hurts providing a new electricity to the offense, Fulgham may carry more upside moving forward.