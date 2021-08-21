Fulgham has worked with the depth groups in the Eagles' two preseason games thus far, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Fulgham has not caught a pass in either of the team's two exhibitions and has had problems with drops in camp. After leading the team in receiving in 2020, his spot on the team appears locked in, but Quez Watkins has outplayed the 25-year-old this summer and may have passed him on the depth chart.