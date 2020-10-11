Fulgham recorded 10 receptions on 13 targets for 152 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against Pittsburgh.
Both DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) remained sidelined, clearing a path for Fulgham. He took advantage by leading the team in receptions, targets, and yards, regularly beating Mike Hilton and others in the Steelers' secondary. Fulgham picked up big chunks of yardage, logging five receptions of 15 or more yards. He also chipped in a four-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. While it remains to be seen if Fulgham can maintain a role when Jackson, Jeffery and Jalen Reagor (thumb) all return to the field, he appears to have formed a connection with Carson Wentz. However, he'll face a tough matchup in Week 6 against the Ravens.