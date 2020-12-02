Fulgham reeled in both of his targets for 16 receiving yards during Monday's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks.

The first five games of Fulgham's Eagles career yielded five consecutive outings of 55-plus receiving yards, with the second-year man also tallying four receiving scores during that span (Weeks 4 through 8). Over his past three outings, however, Fulgham's production has decreased with Carson Wentz's continued passing struggles. He has accumulated just four total catches for 32 yards in three games since Week 10, going without a touchdown over 14 targets in that span. His quarterback has not reached three passing touchdowns in a game all season, as Fulgham prepares for a Week 13 matchup against Green Bay's 15th-ranked pass defense.