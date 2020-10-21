Fulgham is expected to start against the Giants on Thursday even with DeSean Jackson (hamstring) set to retake the field, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Fulgham has scored in each of his three starts and is averaging 95 receiving yards per game, so it's not surprising to see that the Eagles intend to utilize him as a starter on the outside opposite DeSean Jackson on Thursday, with Greg Ward operating out of the slot. Jalen Reagor (thumb), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) are all seemingly on track to retake the field in the near future, at which point Fulgham's path to targets could become more obscured, but for the immediate future he'll be a candidate to once again serve as Carson Wentz's favorite target, especially with Zach Ertz (ankle) out. If Fuglham is able to keep up his outstanding streak of production on primetime during Thursday Night Football, he could parlay his way into a consistent gig even when Philadelphia's other pass catches get healthy.