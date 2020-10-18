Fulgham secured six of 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 30-28 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

One week after generating a career-best 10-152-1 line against the Steelers, Fulgham had a productive fantasy day against a second consecutive fearsome defense. The second-year receiver's receptions and receiving yards were both team bests, while he shared the lead in targets with Zach Ertz (ankle), Fulgham's touchdown grab came on a prayer of an 18-yard throw from Carson Wentz with 3:48 remaining, giving him two touchdown grabs in as many games. While his role is expected to shrink to a degree whenever Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Jalen Reagor (IR-thumb) return to action, Fulgham will look to make an impact again in a Week 7 Thursday night divisional battle versus the Giants.