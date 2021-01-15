Fulgham finished the 2020 season with 38 catches on 67 targets for 539 yards and four touchdowns.

Fulgham burst onto the scene in Week 4, when much of the Eagles' receiving corps was out with injury. He proceeded to gain 435 yards and score all of his touchdowns over the next five games, but with the team healthier after their Week 9 bye, the 25-year-old was hardly heard from again. He is under contract for 2021 but is owed no guaranteed money and therefore will most likely have to battle for his roster spot heading into next season.