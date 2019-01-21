Eagles' Tre Sullivan: Role grows as season unfolds
Sullivan recorded 17 tackles in 12 games for the Eagles in 2018.
Sullivan has steadily climbed the ranks in Philadelphia since signing as an undrafted free agent out of D-II Shepard University in 2017. He was since been waived at least twice and has spent a significant amount of time on the Eagles' practice squad, but Sullivan finally saw time on the active roster in 2018 and ultimately logged more than 50 percent in six of the final eight games, including the playoffs. He remains under contract through the 2019 season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...