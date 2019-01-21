Sullivan recorded 17 tackles in 12 games for the Eagles in 2018.

Sullivan has steadily climbed the ranks in Philadelphia since signing as an undrafted free agent out of D-II Shepard University in 2017. He was since been waived at least twice and has spent a significant amount of time on the Eagles' practice squad, but Sullivan finally saw time on the active roster in 2018 and ultimately logged more than 50 percent in six of the final eight games, including the playoffs. He remains under contract through the 2019 season.

