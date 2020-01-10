Eagles' Trevor Williams: Joins Philadelphia
Williams signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Friday.
Williams appeared in two games with the Cardinals early in the season but never latched on with another team after being waived in late October. The 26-year-old has appeared in 39 games with the Chargers and Cardinals since going undrafted in 2016 and has 110 total tackles and three interceptions.
